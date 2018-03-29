FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.20

Press coverage about FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FLIR Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 45.7894777344093 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) opened at $49.17 on Thursday. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7,027.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.68.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.44 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from FLIR Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

