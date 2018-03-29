SPF Beheer BV Reduces Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

SPF Beheer BV trimmed its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,921 shares during the quarter. FLIR Systems makes up approximately 3.2% of SPF Beheer BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SPF Beheer BV owned approximately 1.19% of FLIR Systems worth $77,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,730,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLIR. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $59.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.81. 409,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,446. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6,936.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.51.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from FLIR Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

