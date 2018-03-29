Flowgroup (FLOW) Trading 0% Higher

Flowgroup PLC (LON:FLOW) shares traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 34,100,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 34,010,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $1.12 and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

Flowgroup Company Profile

Flowgroup plc and its subsidiaries are focused on the creation of shareholder value through the provision of a range of energy technologies, energy supply and energy services. The Company’s segments include Flow Products, Flow Energy and Flow Battery. Its Flow Products segment provides products for distributed generation and load shifting.

