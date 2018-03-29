Flowserve (FLS) Stake Lessened by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLS. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 49,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 447,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 654,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.1% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) opened at $41.79 on Thursday. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5,605.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,089.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Flowserve had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is -3,800.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.65 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Flowserve (FLS) Stake Lessened by BB&T Securities LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/flowserve-fls-stake-lessened-by-bbt-securities-llc.html.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. The Company’s segments include Engineered Product Division, Industrial Product Division and Flow Control Division. Its geographic segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.