Floyd R. Tupper Acquires 1,000 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS) Stock

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Director Floyd R. Tupper acquired 1,000 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $17,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 5,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,505. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $177.89, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 10.83%. research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Kingstone Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

KINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kingstone Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

