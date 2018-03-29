Fluor Co. (FLR) Holdings Lowered by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,677 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Fluor worth $21,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $3,725,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,181,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,030,000 after buying an additional 37,583 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fluor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Fluor Co. (FLR) opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7,801.23, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $62.09.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Fluor’s payout ratio is presently 61.76%.

In related news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,147,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce A. Stanski sold 3,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $213,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,218 shares of company stock worth $6,953,603. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Fluor Co. (FLR) Holdings Lowered by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/fluor-co-flr-holdings-lowered-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.