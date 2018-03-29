FlutterCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $343.00 (FLT)

FlutterCoin (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, FlutterCoin has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. One FlutterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlutterCoin has a market capitalization of $794,384.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of FlutterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007201 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003610 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001010 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000302 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

FlutterCoin Coin Profile

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. FlutterCoin’s total supply is 436,450,711 coins. The official message board for FlutterCoin is fluttercointalk.com. The Reddit community for FlutterCoin is /r/fluttercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlutterCoin’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlutterCoin is www.fluttercoin.me.

FlutterCoin Coin Trading

FlutterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase FlutterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlutterCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlutterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

