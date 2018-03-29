FMC (FMC) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.47. FMC also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.45-1.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on FMC and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.37.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.25. 959,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,715. The company has a market cap of $10,112.41, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. FMC has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $98.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.57 million. FMC had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. research analysts forecast that FMC will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. FMC’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In related news, insider Mark Douglas sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $903,018.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,952.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

