Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Foamix Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.6605036999814 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.96. 83,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,679. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $173.11, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.93% and a negative net margin of 1,791.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Eini sold 5,000 shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,439.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 20,883 shares of company stock valued at $130,809 in the last three months.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of foam-based formulations, using its technology, which includes its foam platforms. It is focused on developing and commercializing its minocycline foam for the treatment of acne, rosacea and other skin conditions.

