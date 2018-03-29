Fonar (FONR) Given News Impact Score of 0.17

Media headlines about Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fonar earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.8619594896798 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Fonar (NASDAQ FONR) traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.84. 44,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,107. The firm has a market cap of $165.99, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.36. Fonar has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $33.90.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter. Fonar had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 23.26%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Janoff sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $25,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fonar

Fonar Corporation (Fonar) is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, selling and servicing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, which utilizes MRI technology for the detection and diagnosis of human disease, abnormalities, other medical conditions and injuries. The Company operates its business through two segments: Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services segment.

