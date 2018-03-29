Footy Cash (XFT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,233.00

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. Footy Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $6,233.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Footy Cash has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. One Footy Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00004255 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Footy Cash alerts:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007021 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000323 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00001015 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001935 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000128 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006006 BTC.

About Footy Cash

Footy Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash. Footy Cash’s official website is footycash.com.

Footy Cash Coin Trading

Footy Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Footy Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footy Cash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Footy Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Footy Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Footy Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.