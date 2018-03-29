Foresight Solar Fund (FSFL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $102.50

Foresight Solar Fund Ltd (LON:FSFL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.50 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.42), with a volume of 492913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $464.58 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th.

About Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

