Fortinet (FTNT) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at KeyCorp

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.18. 284,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,819. The company has a market cap of $8,960.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $55.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 19,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $896,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 11,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $525,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,780.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,190 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 28.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fortinet (FTNT) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at KeyCorp” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/fortinet-ftnt-rating-reiterated-by-keycorp-updated.html.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.