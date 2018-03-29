Fortive Corp (FTV) Receives $77.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,013,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,996,000 after purchasing an additional 336,327 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,447,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,443,000 after acquiring an additional 168,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,887,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,251,000 after acquiring an additional 101,819 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,852,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,547,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,667,000 after acquiring an additional 68,079 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 430,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Fortive has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27,202.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets professional and engineered products, software and services for a range of end markets. The Company operates through two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies.

