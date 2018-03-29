Fortress Minerals (TSE:LUG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUG. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Fortress Minerals from C$7.30 to C$6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortress Minerals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Fortress Minerals alerts:

Shares of Fortress Minerals stock opened at C$5.02 on Wednesday. Fortress Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$6.50. The company has a market cap of $653.38, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of -0.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fortress Minerals (LUG) Price Target Cut to C$6.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/fortress-minerals-lug-price-target-cut-to-c6-75-by-analysts-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.