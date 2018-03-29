Foundry Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 309,365 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $194,303.27, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

