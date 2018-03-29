Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Position Raised by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,536,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,083,000 after buying an additional 292,699 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,104,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,290,000 after buying an additional 506,185 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after buying an additional 32,032 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 758,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 507,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 26,977 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE FCPT) traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1,369.68, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.08. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered company and real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, acquires and leases properties for use in the restaurant and food service related industries. The Company operates through two segments: real estate operations and restaurant operations.

