The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,643 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA FLQE) traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.34. 15,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,307. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

