Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,921 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.47% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $29,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 13,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.33. 18,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,460. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback 9,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -1,633.20%.

BEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $35.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.45.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is the owner and operator of a portfolio of assets that generate electricity from renewable resources. The Company operates as a pure-play renewable power platform. Its segments include Hydroelectric, Wind, Other and Corporate.

