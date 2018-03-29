Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Regenxbio Inc (RGNX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of Regenxbio worth $28,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.21. 49,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,429. Regenxbio Inc has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 704.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 5,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 25,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,960,200. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. The Company develops products candidates across the therapeutic areas of metabolic, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases.

