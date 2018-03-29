Franklin Resources Inc. Has $30.47 Million Stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 5.42% of G1 Therapeutics worth $30,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.32. 40,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,935. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $42.78.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $75,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,578 shares of company stock valued at $358,510 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on GTHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on G1 Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on G1 Therapeutics to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Franklin Resources Inc. Has $30.47 Million Stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/franklin-resources-inc-has-30-47-million-stake-in-g1-therapeutics-inc-gthx-updated.html.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its two clinical-stage candidates are trilaciclib (G1T28) and G1T38, which are potent, selective inhibitors of the validated kinase targets CDK4/6.

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.