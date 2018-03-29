VMware, Inc. (VMW) Stake Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,738 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 10,992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of VMware worth $28,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in VMware by 1,643.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $335,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $1,297,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMW. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.27. 194,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,932. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49,813.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC).

