Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 7,622.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067,200 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $20,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 756.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 9,348 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $419,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,958.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,232,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,203,193. The company has a market cap of $24,960.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/freeport-mcmoran-inc-fcx-stake-raised-by-her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-updated.html.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company’s segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.