Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the natural resource company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,837,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,215,578. The firm has a market cap of $24,960.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $419,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,958.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/freeport-mcmoran-inc-fcx-to-issue-0-05-quarterly-dividend.html.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company’s segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.