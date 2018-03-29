FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce sales of $456.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.76 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $446.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $456.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on FCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTI Consulting presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other FTI Consulting news, CAO Catherine M. Freeman sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $294,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in FTI Consulting by 12.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. 190,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,200. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,807.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.25.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a business advisory company. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. The Company provides advice and services, such as restructuring (including bankruptcy), capital formation and indebtedness, interim business management, performance improvements, forensic accounting and litigation matters, international arbitrations, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), antitrust and competition matters, securities litigation, electronic discovery (or e-discovery), management and retrieval of electronically stored information (ESI), reputation management and strategic communications.

