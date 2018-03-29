FuelCell Energy (FCEL) vs. Aemetis (AMTX) Financial Analysis

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -37.86% -46.40% -13.59% Aemetis -15.79% N/A -31.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FuelCell Energy and Aemetis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Aemetis 0 2 1 0 2.33

FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus price target of $3.70, suggesting a potential upside of 115.12%. Aemetis has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given FuelCell Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Aemetis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Aemetis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aemetis has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Aemetis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $95.67 million 1.47 -$53.90 million ($0.93) -1.85 Aemetis $143.16 million 0.28 -$15.63 million ($1.01) -1.98

Aemetis has higher revenue and earnings than FuelCell Energy. Aemetis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FuelCell Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FuelCell Energy beats Aemetis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

Fuelcell Energy, Inc. delivers fuel cell power solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining fuel cell power solutions. The Company also provides turnkey power generation solutions to the customers, including power plant installation, operations and maintenance. The Company’s segment is fuel cell power plant production and research. The Company offers its services to various sectors, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, government entities and a range of industrial and commercial enterprises. The Company, by utilizing its Direct FuelCell (DFC) plants, is commercializing a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat and hydrogen for industrial and/or transportation uses, as well as a fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants. The Company is also developing and commercializing solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) plants for sub-megawatt applications.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc. is an international renewable fuels and biochemicals company. The Company is focused on the production of fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into biorefineries. Its segments include North America and India. The North America segment includes the Company’s approximately 60 million gallon per year capacity ethanol manufacturing plant in Keyes, California and its technology lab in College Park, Maryland. The India segment includes the Company’s over 50 million gallon per year capacity biodiesel manufacturing plant in Kakinada, the administrative offices in Hyderabad, India, and the holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. The Keyes plant produces denatured ethanol, Wet Distillers Grains, corn oil and Condensed Distillers Solubles. It produces biodiesel and refined glycerin at the Kakinada plant.

