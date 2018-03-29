FUNCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $190,457.00 (FUNC)

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, FUNCoin has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUNCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX. FUNCoin has a total market cap of $190,457.00 and $623.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin Profile

FUNCoin is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. The official website for FUNCoin is www.funcoin.io. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunCoin is a Bitshares-based asset that is to be used in various gaming projects, their promotional activities as well as for further development. FUNC's circulation is 100.000.000 tokens. “

Buying and Selling FUNCoin

FUNCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to buy FUNCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

