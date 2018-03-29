Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$1.48” Price Target for Shoal Games (SGW)

Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) has been assigned a C$1.48 price objective by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 120.90% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Shoal Games (SGW) remained flat at $C$0.67 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 and a P/E ratio of -22.33. Shoal Games has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.67.

