FutCoin (FUTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

FutCoin (CURRENCY:FUTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, FutCoin has traded down 35.5% against the dollar. One FutCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FutCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of FutCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00031931 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012000 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00069641 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022196 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00028920 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00479934 BTC.

FutCoin Profile

FutCoin (FUTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2015. FutCoin’s official Twitter account is @futcoin__. The official website for FutCoin is fut-coin.com.

FutCoin Coin Trading

FutCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not possible to buy FutCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FutCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FutCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

