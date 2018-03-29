Jefferies Group Comments on Hormel Foods Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst A. Jagdale now forecasts that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.86. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HRL. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Sunday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

HRL stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17,778.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In related news, insider Luis G. Marconi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,532 shares in the company, valued at $729,504.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 7,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $256,644.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,621 shares of company stock worth $1,109,949. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation is engaged in the production of a range of meat and food products. The Company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, which is engaged in the processing, marketing and sale of shelf-stable food products sold for the retail market and health and also consists of nutrition products, including Muscle Milk protein products.; Refrigerated Foods, which consists of the processing, marketing and sale of branded and unbranded pork, beef, chicken and turkey products for retail, foodservice and fresh product customers; Jennie-O Turkey Store (JOTS), which consists of the processing, marketing and sale of branded and unbranded turkey products for retail, foodservice and fresh product customers; and International & Other, which includes Hormel Foods International Corporation, which manufactures, markets and sells the Company products internationally.

