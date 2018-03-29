FY2019 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.52%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STLD. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Shares of Steel Dynamics (STLD) traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,158.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 46,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 44,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a steel producing and a metal recycling company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products, processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products. Its segments include steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations and Other Operations.

