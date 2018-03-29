FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Adherex Technologies Inc Issued By Wedbush (FRX)

Adherex Technologies Inc (TSE:FRX) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adherex Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adherex Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRX. Laidlaw started coverage on Adherex Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Adherex Technologies (FRX) opened at C$15.65 on Thursday. Adherex Technologies has a 1 year low of C$3.49 and a 1 year high of C$16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.50.

About Adherex Technologies

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

