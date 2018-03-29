G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. G-III Apparel Group updated its FY19 guidance to $1.98-2.08 EPS.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,796.36, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,523,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,254,000 after purchasing an additional 618,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2,669.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 484,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 310.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 358,585 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $9,732,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,938,000 after purchasing an additional 228,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Piper Jaffray set a $33.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cowen set a $32.00 target price on G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

