GAIA Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GAIA)

GAIA (CURRENCY:GAIA) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. GAIA has a total market cap of $475,209.00 and $7.00 worth of GAIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAIA coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAIA has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GAIA Coin Profile

GAIA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2014. GAIA’s total supply is 24,101,381 coins. The official website for GAIA is gaiaplatform.com. GAIA’s official Twitter account is @gaia_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GAIA Coin Trading

GAIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase GAIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAIA must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

