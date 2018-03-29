Gamco Investors (GBL) and WisdomTree Investments (WETF) Critical Comparison

Gamco Investors (NYSE: GBL) and WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Gamco Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. WisdomTree Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gamco Investors pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WisdomTree Investments pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gamco Investors has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gamco Investors and WisdomTree Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamco Investors $360.52 million 2.01 $77.80 million $2.59 9.61 WisdomTree Investments $237.40 million 5.29 $27.19 million $0.20 45.60

Gamco Investors has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments. Gamco Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WisdomTree Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gamco Investors and WisdomTree Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamco Investors 21.58% -72.20% 46.30% WisdomTree Investments 11.46% 16.16% 13.16%

Risk & Volatility

Gamco Investors has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree Investments has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gamco Investors and WisdomTree Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamco Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A WisdomTree Investments 1 3 4 0 2.38

WisdomTree Investments has a consensus price target of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 37.84%. Given WisdomTree Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree Investments is more favorable than Gamco Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Gamco Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of WisdomTree Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 79.0% of Gamco Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of WisdomTree Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of investment advisory services to open and closed-end funds, institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the United States. The Company operates through the investment advisory and asset management business segment. It manages assets on a discretionary basis and invests in securities through various investment styles. Its assets under management are organized into three groups: Institutional and Private Wealth Management; Open and Closed-End Funds, and the GAMCO International SICAV (SICAV). The Company provides advisory services to a range of investors, including corporate retirement plans, foundations, endowments and private wealth clients, and also serves as sub-advisor to third-party investment funds, including registered investment companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had provided advisory services to 21 open-end funds, 15 closed-end funds and one exchange traded managed fund.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. is an asset management company that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Company’s family of ETFs includes funds that track its own indexes, funds that track third party indexes and actively managed funds. It operates as an exchange traded products sponsor and asset manager providing investment advisory services in the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan. These activities are reported in its U.S. Business segment that comprises its the United States business and Japan sales office, which primarily engages in selling its United States listed ETFs to Japanese institutions, and International Business segment, that comprises its European business and Canadian business. Its United States listed products include International Hedged Equity ETFs, Equity ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Currency ETFs, Alternative Strategy ETFs and Commodity ETFs. Its portfolio of Non-the United States listed products include WisdomTree UCITS ETFs, Boost ETPs and Canadian ETFs.

