Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact GAMCO Natural Resources, (NYSE:GNT) Share Price

News articles about GAMCO Natural Resources, (NYSE:GNT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GAMCO Natural Resources, earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.4100394589633 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

GAMCO Natural Resources, (NYSE:GNT) traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 30,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,010. GAMCO Natural Resources, has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective.

