GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “GameStop shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Despite, reporting robust holiday sales the stock came under pressure recently after the company’s updated fiscal 2017 earnings view came below analyst expectations giving investors cold feet. Management pointed that sturdy holiday performance was driven by rise in sales of Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X. Moreover, collectibles business was also strong during the period. GameStop continues to expect collectibles business to generate approximately $650-$700 million revenue during fiscal 2017 and anticipates becoming a $1 billion business by the end of fiscal 2019. However, technology brands, which has impressed investors with its performance in the past disappointed during the holiday season. Further, the company had earlier stated that the performance of technology brands in the fourth quarter will mostly depend on the availability of iPhone X.”

Get GameStop alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.06.

Shares of GameStop (GME) opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,406.10, a PE ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26. GameStop has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that GameStop will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. GameStop’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/gamestop-gme-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.