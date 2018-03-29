GameUnits Price Down 34.8% Over Last Week (UNITS)

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One GameUnits coin can now be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GameUnits has a total market cap of $154,393.00 and $102.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameUnits has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GameUnits Coin Profile

GameUnits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. The official website for GameUnits is gameunits.org. GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits.

According to CryptoCompare, “GameUnits is an Open Source Gaming currency created to revolutionize in-game purchases. Gameunits is a forked version of Bitcoin using scrypt as a proof-of-work & proof-of-stake algorithm. “

GameUnits Coin Trading

GameUnits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase GameUnits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameUnits must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameUnits using one of the exchanges listed above.

