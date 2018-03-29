GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News headlines about GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GasLog Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 46.0539557880536 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) remained flat at $$23.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,493. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $953.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.45 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 33.73%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOP. ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on GasLog Partners in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

