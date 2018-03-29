Gates Industrial (GTES) vs. Mueller Industries (MLI) Head to Head Comparison

Gates Industrial (NYSE: GTES) and Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gates Industrial and Mueller Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial $3.04 billion 1.63 $151.30 million N/A N/A Mueller Industries $2.27 billion 0.67 $85.59 million $1.49 17.64

Gates Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Mueller Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Gates Industrial and Mueller Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial N/A N/A N/A Mueller Industries 3.78% 16.47% 6.62%

Dividends

Mueller Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Gates Industrial does not pay a dividend. Mueller Industries pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mueller Industries has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gates Industrial and Mueller Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial 0 2 5 0 2.71 Mueller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gates Industrial presently has a consensus target price of $22.14, suggesting a potential upside of 26.97%. Given Gates Industrial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gates Industrial is more favorable than Mueller Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Mueller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Mueller Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mueller Industries beats Gates Industrial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. The Company operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals and Climate. The Company’s products include copper tube and fittings; line sets; brass and copper alloy rod, bar, and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; fabricated tubular products, and steel nipples. The Company also resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, South Korea, and China. The Company markets its products to the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, refrigeration, hardware, and other industries.

