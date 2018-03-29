Gazit Globe (GZT) Authorizes Share Repurchase Program

Gazit Globe (NYSE:GZT) (TSE:GZT) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan, which allows the company to buyback outstanding shares on Wednesday, March 28th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of Gazit Globe (GZT) traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Gazit Globe has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gazit Globe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other Gazit Globe news, Vice Chairman Chaim Katzman sold 119,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $7,797,638.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit-Globe Ltd. is a real estate company specialized in retail premises. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and management of properties. Its segments include Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Estonia and Denmark. It focuses on supermarket-anchored shopping centers in urban growth markets.

