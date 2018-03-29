GBGI (LON:GBGI) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

GBGI (LON:GBGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.76) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

GBGI stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.60) on Monday.

