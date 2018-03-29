General Electric (GE) Holdings Reduced by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $114,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $113,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 15.7% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $209,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $23.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) opened at $13.68 on Thursday. General Electric has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $116,693.82, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 2,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

