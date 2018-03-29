General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Lowered by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4,215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 54,124,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,727,000 after acquiring an additional 52,870,164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,024,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,107,438,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,315,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,972,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422,516 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in General Electric by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,205,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,463,459,000 after buying an additional 14,316,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in General Electric by 1,011.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,632,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,219,000 after buying an additional 13,315,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief bought 2,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Vertical Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) opened at $13.68 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $116,693.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

