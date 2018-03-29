First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for approximately 2.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 274.5% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 322.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,555,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $25,783.37, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 52.41%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $517,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Group raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo set a $65.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

