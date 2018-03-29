Visteon Corp (VC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Visteon worth $33,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Visteon by 961.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,689,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,049,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Visteon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $143.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Gabelli upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $145.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Visteon Corp (VC) opened at $108.52 on Thursday. Visteon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $91.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.64. The firm has a market cap of $3,770.00, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.09). Visteon had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Visteon Corp will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $190,251.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,539 shares of company stock worth $1,474,051. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

