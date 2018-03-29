CNO Financial Group (CNO) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of CNO Financial Group worth $34,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,935,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,796,000 after purchasing an additional 343,671 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 456,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 202,058 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

CNO Financial Group (CNO) opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3,619.54, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.63%. analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

