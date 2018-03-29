George Frederick Fink Buys 15,000 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) insider George Frederick Fink purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,650.00.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

On Friday, February 9th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,750.00.

On Monday, February 5th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,250.00.

On Monday, January 29th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,650.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,500.00.

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) opened at C$13.13 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 52-week low of C$12.26 and a 52-week high of C$23.97. The firm has a market cap of $435.04, a P/E ratio of -656.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of C$54.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.20 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is -6,000.00%.

BNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “George Frederick Fink Buys 15,000 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/george-frederick-fink-buys-15000-shares-of-bonterra-energy-corp-bne-stock.html.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp. (Bonterra) is an oil and gas company. The Company is focused on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in central Alberta. The Company is engaged in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.