SunOpta, Inc. (TSE:SOY) Insider George Miketa Buys 12,500 Shares

SunOpta, Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) insider George Miketa bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,750.00.

Shares of SunOpta, Inc. (SOY) remained flat at $C$9.12 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,348. SunOpta, Inc. has a one year low of C$8.00 and a one year high of C$13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.30, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.04). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of C$371.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$359.57 million.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

