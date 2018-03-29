Georgetown University Takes $6.65 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Georgetown University purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 15.6% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPY. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Akanthos Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $158,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) opened at $260.60 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $232.51 and a 52 week high of $286.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $269,290.00 and a P/E ratio of -178.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0968 per share. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.11%.

Separately, S&P Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price target on the stock.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

